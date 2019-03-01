4 the Weekend: Severe Weather Awareness Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Don’t miss your chance to meet our 4-Warn Storm Team tomorrow.

It’s time again for the free Severe Weather Expo at Penn Square Mall!

We’ll have some of our high-tech storm chasing vehicles to check out, and there will be prizes, giveaways, and kids activities provided by the Science Museum.

This event is from noon until 4 p.m.

Outdoor sporting enthusiasts will enjoy the Backwoods Hunting and Fishing Expo tonight, Saturday and Sunday at State Fair Park.

There are vendors, seminars and kids activities.

A three-day pass is $10.

Young children will love “Dr. Seuss Day” at the Myriad Gardens from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The zoo will bring some visitors, and there will be crafts and of course story-time focusing on one of America’s favorite authors.

The cost is $4 for non-members and $3 for members.