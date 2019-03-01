Body camera footage shows moment escapee is arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials have released body camera footage of the moment an escapee was captured.

"On your knees! Put your hands on your head," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

On Thursday, police released body camera footage of the moment officers arrested Jason Jones.

Jones was wanted for walking away from a metro halfway house in November. Jones was serving time on a variety of Oklahoma County sentences for crimes including possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, conspiracy and grand larceny.

According to police, Jones led officers on a chase from Norman to Oklahoma City early Tuesday morning.

He eventually stopped and was taken into custody.