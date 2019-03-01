Call to photographers: State leader seeking original Oklahoma photos for contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you love to take photographs, a few Oklahoma state leaders want to see your work.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced the launch of the #OkTravelTakeover Social Media Photo Contest. The contest encourages Oklahomans and visitors to highlight the beauty of Oklahoma by submitting their original photographs on social media.

“From Route 66, to our beautiful state parks, to the diverse landscape across our 77 counties, Oklahoma is the most beautiful and historically rich state in the country,” said Lt. Governor Pinnell. “As we approach spring, I can think of no better way to highlight the sights across our state than to ask Oklahomans to submit their photos that they feel best highlights the beauty of our state.”

Submissions for the contest must be tagged with the hashtag #OkTravelTakeover. At the end of March, the top 20 pictures will be selected by Lt. Gov. Pinnell to hang in the Lt. Governor’s office at the State Capitol.