Car crash to blame for power outage in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Many Oklahoma City residents were temporarily left in the dark Friday morning following a car accident.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident near S.W. 59th and Walker.

Police say a man was driving north on Walker Ave. when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a power pole.

Investigators say the man got out of the car and was headed toward the police officers when the transformer exploded. That explosion even caused the power lines to catch fire.

Fortunately, the man was not injured.

OG&E spent the morning restoring power for the 1,000 customers affected by the outage.