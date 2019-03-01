× Cause of house fire in Oklahoma City still under investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Firefighters battled the cold and the flames while tackling a house fire on Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, fire crews were called to a house fire near S.W. 44th and May Ave.

As firefighters were headed toward the home, they reported seeing heavy flames and smoke in the area.

They were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Officials say the owner of the home was mainly using the property for storage, so no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Since there were no utilities connected to the home, crews are still working to determine a cause for the fire.