× Chase involving stolen vehicle ends in Lawton church parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. – A driver who led officers on a chase was instantly surrounded when he pulled into a church parking lot.

Authorities in Lawton say they spotted a car that had been reported as stolen, and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

However, the driver took off and led them on a 45 minute chase through the city.

The chase wound through residential streets, where officers kept speeds low in an attempt to keep others safe. It eventually ended in a church parking lot.

At this point, the driver has not been identified but will face a number of charges.