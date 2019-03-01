× Chickasha names first female chief of police

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A woman in Chickasha is making history.

Kathryn “Dee” Rowell will be sworn in as the City of Chickasha’s first female chief of police next week.

Rowell joins the Chickasha Police Department after retiring from the Fort Worth Police Department, where she served for 32 years.

Making her way up the ranks in Fort Worth, Rowell worked all shifts and spent a considerable amount of time patrolling the streets. She led the department’s Community Programs Division, Professional Standards Division and, most recently, the East Division.

“Working in the East Division was a bit of a homecoming,” Rowell said. “It was one of my first assignments as an officer, and it was the fifth time in my career I served in the East Division. As Captain of the East Division I oversaw 190 employees and a $23 million budget.”

Rowell was the first female helicopter flight officer in Fort Worth, and now she’s making history again as Chickasha’s first female chief.

She will be sworn in on Monday, March 4.