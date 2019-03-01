× Former OU star Kyler Murray measures up at the NFL Combine

NORMAN, Okla. – It’s been a wild ride for former OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Over the past couple of years, Murray has made his name known to sports fans across the country in different arenas.

He was drafted by an MLB team, and then decided to play his final season of OU football. Murray went on to win the Heisman Trophy and lead the Sooners to a berth in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals.

Last month, Murray said that he is committed to pursuing an NFL career.

Murray measured just over 5’10” tall, which would make him one of the shortest starting quarterbacks in NFL history. However, his hand size is the same as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

While his height might be a concern, many say you can’t discount his ability to make plays.

“I think the game plan and blueprint for Kyler Murray is very similar to Baker Mayfield. Run game, max protection, two-to-three tight ends on the field, but allow him to be the playmaker that he’s been and is going to continue to be,” said Bucky Brooks, an NFL Draft analyst on the NFL Network.

Murray is not expected to throw any passes at the NFL Combine, but he is expected to show off his skills at Oklahoma’s Pro Day.