Home Depot hiring 300 seasonal employees in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many families will begin spring cleaning in a few weeks, others are preparing to tackle those home improvement projects.

Now, a popular home improvement store is getting ready for the rush of shoppers by hiring hundreds of employees.

The Home Depot announced that it is preparing for spring by hiring 300 associates in Oklahoma City.

Officials say they are hiring part-time and seasonal positions in sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment.

College students, veterans and retirees are encouraged to apply.

To apply, visit the company’s website or text HOMEDEPOT to 52270.