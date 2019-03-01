Kesha to perform in April at Tulsa casino

TULSA, Okla. – Kesha will perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, at the end of April.

The concert will be on Friday, April 26 at 8 p.m. at the Paradise Cove theater inside River Spirit’s Margaritaville.

Kesha’s latest album ‘Rainbow’, has garnered praise from the New York Times, Billboard, NPR Music and more, and earned Kesha her first-ever GRAMMY nominations at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards for “Best Pop Vocal Album” and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her song “Praying”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. and you must be 21 to attend.

Tickets range from $65 – $85.

To purchase tickets and learn more, click here.

