Law firm looking into former OU President Boren sexual misconduct allegations asks to speak directly to him

NORMAN, Okla. – The high-profile law firm the University of Oklahoma hired in order to investigate sexual harassment claims against former president David Boren has requested to speak with Boren himself.

Bob Burke, David Boren’s attorney, confirms to News 4 that Jones Day has asked to speak to Boren in person.

A source with knowledge of the investigation has confirmed to News 4 that this investigation includes Boren’s conduct with male aides during his tenure as OU President.

Burke said in a statement,

“The law firm representing the University of Oklahoma has asked to speak with President Boren. If the lawyers for Jones Day of Atlanta, Georgia, will reveal the details and source of any complaint, President Boren welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight that he never acted inappropriately with any employee or student at OU. We are attempting to work out details. No date for an interview has been set.

President Boren continues to maintain his absolute innocence. This inquiry is a fishing expedition, based upon vicious rumors. It is sad to see OU spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money to hire an out-of-state law firm to try to smear the name of an Oklahoma legend. We will defend his good name with every legal avenue available.”

Lauren Brookey, vice president of Marketing and Communications at OU says a total of $84,802.50 has been issued from Jones Day for this investigation.