Lawton veterans center receives big surprise from organization

LAWTON, Okla. – A veteran’s center in Lawton received a big surprise recently that will soon go to help others who served.

The Military Order of Purple Hearts Chapter 602 showed up to the Lawton Veterans Service Center on Thursday to hand over a $1,000 check.

The organization says that it appreciates the center’s work to help veterans file claims and adjust to life outside of the military.

“It’s all about helping the veterans out, because the veterans have sacrificed so much. Whether you were a combat veteran or you served in peace times, all the men and women of the armed services have sacrificed something in their life, so this is just a great way of saying `Thank you for your service,'” John Clipp, with Military Order of Purple Hearts Chapter 602, told KSWO.

The money that was donated to the veteran’s center came from an annual golf tournament the chapter held at Ft. Sill.

Right now, a date for this year’s tournament has not been set. However, they hope to have it in early June.