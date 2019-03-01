Listen to new podcast, Tornado Alert: Emotional Terror

Veteran meteorologists, including KFOR’s Mike Morgan, describe the horror of tracking deadly storms live, on-air, as vicious weather targeted friends and family. No option to race home and protect their loved ones, they had to continue broadcasting and fulfill their responsibility to those who were hanging on their every word. Hear their stories of internal panic, while they remained outwardly, irrationally calm.

These are the stories of TV meteorologists who were torn between panic for their own loved ones’ safety and duty to thousands of viewers who were threatened by the same deadly storms.

