Man charged after allegedly punching, killing his girlfriend's dog

STILLWATER, Okla. – A Stillwater man is facing charges after he allegedly beat his girlfriend’s 7-year-old chihuahua to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Stillwater News Press, Field’s girlfriend went to Stillwater’s Animal Welfare Department to report that she believed her boyfriend caused her dog’s death.

She told investigators that 30-year-old Andrew Fields was left home alone with the dog in November while she was at work. When she got home, she says she immediately knew something wasn’t right with the animal.

At that time, Fields allegedly admitted to punching the dog because she bit him while he was trying to give her a bath.

Two months later, she says she came home to find the dog “panting heavily, her gums were white and she could not stand on her own. Her coat was damp from the tips of her ears to the tip of her tail,” the report alleges.

Several hours later, the dog died.

When police interviewed Fields, he allegedly told them that he pinned the dog to the ground and punched it several times, causing it to die. He said the dog “pissed him off” and he “lost his cool” because it defecated on the floor after he had cleaned.

Fields was arrested and charged with one count of cruelty to animals.