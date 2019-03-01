× Man killed, 3 children injured in Beckham County wreck

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of one man in Beckham County.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-40 in Beckham County around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Investigators say a Chevy Suburban hit the back of a 2008 Dodge pickup, driven by 56-year-old Randy Jones. The force of the crash caused the truck to leave the roadway and roll several times, throwing Jones from the vehicle.

The Suburban also rolled an unknown number of times and came to rest in the center median.

Officials say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Suburban, along with her three children, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At this point, investigators do not know why the Suburban hit the back of the pickup truck.