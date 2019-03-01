Man pleads guilty to murder of woman at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY —An Oklahoma City man has pleaded guilty to murdering a woman at a local hotel.

In November of 2017, police responded to a disturbance call at a motel near N. Lincoln Blvd. and 50th St. in Oklahoma City.

“Police were made aware of a disturbance going on in a hotel room. This hotel is in the 5300 block of N. Lincoln,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “A manager had to actually open the door and let them in.”

Once officers were inside the room, they found the body of 31-year-Brooklyn BreYanna Stevenson.

“We are heartbroken. Brooklyn BreYanna was an amazing daughter, sister and friend with a giving and loving heart,” the family said in a statement.

One month after the murder, police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Tyson in connection to the crime.

On Feb. 22, Tyson entered a blind plea to one count of first-degree murder in the case. His sentencing is scheduled for April 24, where a judge will sentence him to either life in prison or life without the possibility of parole.