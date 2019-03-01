Metro man tries to help after wrong-way crash on I-40

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities were called to a tragic crash that claimed the lives of four people early Friday morning.

"I was driving up 40 on my way home, saw a cloud of smoke, and decided to pull over and see what was up,” Joshua Carter told News 4.

Carter said that’s when he discovered the heartbreaking scene.

"I saw one vehicle here was still on fire a little bit, another vehicle completely smashed in,” he said. "I tried to open the door to this truck here, and it wouldn't open. So, ran back to my truck, grabbed something to bust the glass open.”

Unfortunately, it was too late.

"By the time I got the glass open and the door pulled, whoever was in there, they didn't have the pulse. They were non-responsive,” Carter said.

Carter said, at that point, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper pulled up and ran to the other vehicle with a fire extinguish. He tried to put out the flames.

However, 36-year-old Faith Mahan and 23-year-old Makayla Mahan were already dead inside.

"There were some reports that the pickup truck that was involved in this collision had entered at Shields and traveled westbound lanes of I-40,” said Captain Ronnie Hampton with OHP.

The driver of the pick-up, 42-year-old Nina Carpitcher, traveled about three miles with her passenger, 48-year-old Raymond Butler, on the interstate before smashing into the Mahans head on. All four of them were killed in the fiery crash.

"When you have highway speed crashes and they're the wrong direction, then you're obviously going to have really horrendous injuries and deformation to the cars,” Hampton said.

“The couple of times I've stopped for accidents like this, I've lucked out. It was still, everybody was still okay and we were able to get everybody out fine - but this, coming back and seeing this many people not making it is a first for me,” Carter said.

OHP is still investigating why Carpitcher was traveling in the wrong direction.