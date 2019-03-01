Norman Animal Welfare holds St. Patrick’s Day adoption special

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman Animal Welfare is holding an adoption event in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, with all adoptions discounted to $17 through March 16.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

If an animal has been at the Norman Animal Welfare Center for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are waived. Their kennels will be marked with a clover during this event.

This event continues through March 16 during business hours (closed March 13).

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed daily from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch

Norman Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave. and you can view the available animals by clicking here.