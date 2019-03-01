× Norman Police undercover investigation leads to arrest for Lewd Proposals to a Child

Norman, Okla. – The Norman Police Department Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations sections arrested a man for Lewd Proposals to a Child after he made sexual conversation with an undercover cop posing as an underage girl.

During the course of the 12-day long conversation, 65-year-old David Leroy Wells described sexual acts he wanted to perform after knowing that the individual was underage.

The detective arranged a meeting with who Wells thought was the juvenile. After arriving at the arranged meeting place, Wells was taken into custody without incident.

Wells was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on two counts of Lewd or Indecent Proposals or Acts to a Child and Possession of Firearm while in the Commission of a Felony.

This investigation was conducted with training obtained from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program (ICAC).