Oklahoma commander helping strengthen ties in Malaysia

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma commander is making waves and strengthening ties halfway across the globe.

Commander Patrick German, from Oklahoma City, is the commanding officer of the USS Ashland, which is docked in Malaysia.

Commander German is continuing a tradition of goodwill missions that is 120-years-old.

Since the first American ship visited Malaysia in 1899, the U.S. Navy has continued goodwill missions and worked to build a friendship with Malaysia.