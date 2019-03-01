Winter Weather Closings and delays

Oklahoma pizza delivery driver robbed, shot while on the job

Posted 8:46 am, March 1, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – A pizza delivery driver in Tulsa is recovering after he was robbed and shot while making a delivery on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Tulsa police told FOX 23 that the delivery driver was dropping off a pizza near Apache and Garrison. When he arrived in the area, another man walked up to him and robbed him.

At some point during the robbery, the driver was shot in the leg.

The delivery driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.