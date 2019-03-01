Oklahoma pizza delivery driver robbed, shot while on the job

TULSA, Okla. – A pizza delivery driver in Tulsa is recovering after he was robbed and shot while making a delivery on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Tulsa police told FOX 23 that the delivery driver was dropping off a pizza near Apache and Garrison. When he arrived in the area, another man walked up to him and robbed him.

At some point during the robbery, the driver was shot in the leg.

The delivery driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is expected to be OK.

So far, no arrests have been made.