Passenger drop-off area narrowed for construction at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY – Travelers who are preparing to take to the skies next week should prepare for a bit of construction.

Beginning on Monday, March 4, the passenger drop-off area along the upper level of Will Rogers World Airport terminal building will be narrowed to one lane.

Drivers should reduce speed and use caution when approaching the terminal.

The lane closures are part of an ongoing project that includes bridge deck repairs, sandblasting and painting.

The project is expected to last two weeks.