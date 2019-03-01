Police searching for suspect accused of assaulting 76-year-old at restaurant

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are searching for clues that will lead them to the suspect in a strange assault at a fast-food restaurant.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to the Taco Bell, located in the 1000 block of 24th Ave. NW, following a reported assault.

According to a police report summary, witnesses said a 76-year-old man was placing an order at the counter when he was physically assaulted by an unknown man.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and the alleged suspect got away before officers arrived on the scene.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Norman Police Department.