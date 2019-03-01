× Police still investigating bizarre stabbing, shooting at Oklahoma City motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still investigating a bizarre shooting at an Oklahoma City motel.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a possible shooting at a Motel 6, located near I-35 and S.E. 44th St.

Investigators say it all started with a heated argument between a man and a woman inside the motel before it spilled out into the parking lot.

The woman apparently pulled out a knife and sliced the man in the face.

After that, authorities say he went to the parking lot and fired several rounds at her car.

No one was injured during the shooting.

At this point, officials say two people have been detained for questioning.