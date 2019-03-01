‘Sometimes you just gotta take them down’: Three-year-old explains why she put boy in headlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A little girl from Missouri is now the star of a viral video about her response to a boy’s marriage proposal.

Kynlee McFetridge, 3, put a boy in a wrestling headlock at preschool, according to KTVI. Her mom questioned Kynlee and recorded her responses, then sent the video to the KTVI Facebook page.

“What happened at school?” mom asked.

“I took a headlock down on Jack and took him down,” Kynlee said all so matter-of-factly.

“Why, what did he say?” mom asked.

“Because kids don’t get married. That’s why I put headlock down on him,” Kynlee explained.

“Did he say he wanted to marry you?” “But kids don’t get married. That’s why I put a headlock on him.”

“Yeah,” Kynlee said. “But kids don’t get married. That’s why I put a headlock on him.”

Kynlee’s wrestling moves go back to an open-heart surgery she had when she was 5 months old to correct heart defects known as the Trilogy of Fallot. Physically, she fell behind kids her age. Once she was well enough, wrestling with daddy became a favorite way to engage.

“That was my whole theory behind wrestling and roughhousing with her because she was behind the other kids,” he dad said. “I was trying to make her stronger so she could catch up. In doing so, she got a little rough, I guess.”

She has also learned not to resolve conflicts with headlocks.

“Let’s not put headlocks on boys, okay?” Mom told her in the video. “Let’s not put headlocks on boys.”

“OK,” Kynlee smiled.

Kynlee is now healthy with no restrictions, though dad said she’ll need a follow-up heart procedure several years from now.

In the meantime, she and the little boy are still pals.