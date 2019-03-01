State Fire Marshal’s Office takes up investigation of fatal Guthrie house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Firefighters and police officers spent hours milling around a house on the city's east side, blackened after a fire.

The blaze left one dead and one injured.

At about 11:45 Friday morning, first responders were called to the house fire, near the intersection of East Elm Street and East Springer Avenue. Guthrie Fire Chief Eric Harlow tells News 4 he could see the smoke from blocks away.

"We rolled up and already had heavy involvement on the front side of the house," said Chief Harlow. "Our crews got on scene and made an aggressive fire attack. We got to the top of the stairs, and, unfortunately, the fire forced them back down."

Meanwhile neighbors looked on as Guthrie emergency personnel surrounded the two-story home.

"I came out, saw flames coming out of the bottom floor and a young man coming across the street screaming and yelling," said neighbor Sharon Ray. "I called 911."

"[My wife] said we got a fire across the street from us," said neighbor Michael Mack. "She told me there was black smoke coming out of the house."

Firefighters battled the fire for over an hour. Chief Harlow says a man was outside with singed hair and minor burns having difficulty breathing.

"He was taken out to our local hospital to get treated," said the chief. "He didn't mention anything about anyone else being in the house, there were supposedly some dogs and cats but that's about it."

Less than a week after a devastating fire in historic Guthrie, firefighters at Friday's fire made a grave discovery.

"Once we got the fire knocked down and searched upstairs looking for hotspots, unfortunately we found a deceased male victim in one of the bedrooms," said Chief Harlow.

The victim's name will be released after their family is notified. The State Fire Marshal's Office will pick up the investigation and attempt to establish a cause.