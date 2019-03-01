Stillwater woman seeking answers after dog shot, another missing

STILLWATER, Okla. – Many of us consider our pets as members of our family, which is why one Stillwater woman is in shock about what happened to her dogs.

She believes that her dogs were digging for moles when she learned that her husky had been shot four houses away. That dog was rushed to OSU’s Veterinary Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, her other dog is still missing.

She says her dogs are not aggressive and begs anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

“I honestly wish it had been me and not him,” she told KJRH. “I just want my boy home.”

If you have any information, call Stillwater police.