× The weather will be frigid, but come see us at the Severe Weather Awareness Expo 2019!

OKLAHOMA CITY- Join the KFOR4 4Warn Storm Team for the annual Severe Weather Awareness Expo!

Mike Morgan, Emily Sutton, and the entire 4WarnMe chase team are ready to meet you Saturday, March 2nd from 12pm-4pm at Penn Square Mall!

You can also meet the newest member of this crew, Mason Dunn, Air Comfort Solutions Chopper4 Pilot.

Not only will these folks be there, but you can see some of the tools they use while Looking out 4YOU during severe weather.

This is a family-friendly event so make sure you come shake hands, talk about severe weather preparedness, and take your picture with our team.