Volunteer fire department raising funds to repair stolen, damaged trucks

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A volunteer fire department is picking up the pieces after two of its fire trucks were stolen and then heavily damaged.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, the assistant fire chief with the Red Bird Fire Department “opened the door to the fire department and observed two brush rig fire trucks missing.”

Officials say two back doors to the building had been opened to remove the trucks and believe the suspect used force by prying the door open.

Fire officials say the trucks are the two-most used vehicles at the volunteer fire department.

Authorities say they found the vehicles, but now are concerned about getting them back on the street.

According to KJRH, one of the vehicles was totaled while the other was stripped of all firefighting gear and left sitting on blocks.

Now, the department has created a GoFundMe account to try and make repairs to the trucks.

“With fire fighting season approaching this is a serious issue and could cost citizens property and lives. This department is small and replacing these trucks may be impossible,” the GoFundMe account states.

So far, $3,600 has been raised.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799.