Watch: Fans show their support for historic teams from small Oklahoma town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUKE, Okla. - Two basketball teams from a small Oklahoma town got big support from their community while on their way into the history books.

The town of Duke, which is just west of Altus, came out cheer on the Duke High School men's and women's basketball teams.

Both teams headed to the state championships, so they received a warm send off as they headed to the tournament.

The Duke Lady Tigers are ranked 5th in their division, while the boys are ranked 2nd.

This is the first time in the school's history that both teams made it to the state tournament in the same year.