Arkansas commission studies plan to extend navigation on Red River

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas commission is examining whether to extend navigation of the Red River into the southwestern part of the state.

Chairman Dan York tells the Texarkana Gazette that the Arkansas Red River Commission funded an Army Corps of Engineers study to determine the benefits of broadening navigation on the river to accommodate shipments that are currently transported by railroad.

The commission is looking to extend navigation to the border of Little River and Miller counties in Arkansas and Bowie County in Texas.

York says the study found that extending navigation on the waterway could save about $75 million annually in shipping costs.

Commission Administrator Richard Brontoli says the groups are now trying to fund a separate feasibility study to figure out whether there’s enough cost benefit to begin construction.