× Body found on shore of Lake Overholser

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a body that was found washed up on the shore of Lake Overholser Saturday afternoon.

Police haven’t yet identified the deceased but described him as a possible teenage or young adult who is partially clothed. They said from where he was found, the can’t see any injuries of signs of trauma.

The body was discovered by a woman who was walking around the lake around 2:30 p.m. It’s located near the southernmost edge of the lake.

The homicide unit is currently investigating until foul play has been ruled out.

Last week, another teen’s body was found in Lake Overholser. Police can’t say whether the two are connected.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.