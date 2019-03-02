× Fun Country Polar Plunge helps raise $35k for Oklahoma Special Olympics

ADA, Okla. – The Fun Country Polar Plunge has raised over $35,000 to benefit the Special Olympics of Oklahoma and News 4’s Joleen Chaney was at the Glenwood Water Park in Ada on Saturday to emcee the event.

Fun Country Polar Plunge is a fundraising challenge made to an individual or group challenging them to dive into a cold body of water in order to raise money for Special Olympics.

Each participant collects pledges from family, friends and businesses in the hopes of raising lots of money for Special Olympics.

Special Olympic athlete Josh Brown (pictured in front) raised more than $10K in two months.

It was about 34 degrees this morning during the event.

This was Joleen’s fourth year to emcee the plunge.

To learn more about Special Olympics of Oklahoma or donate, click here.