ODOC searching for armed and dangerous fugitive

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials are searching for a man who let the battery die on his GPS ankle monitor on Feb. 6, and has not been located since.

Edford Nolan Jr., 37, was serving a 10-year sentence for drug and firearm possession convictions out of Comanche County.

He is described as black, 6′ 1″, weighing about 262 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has multiple tattoos on his left and right arms of a face, dagger, cross, snake, skull, the number “916”, and others.

Nolan, a known drug dealer believed to be violent, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.