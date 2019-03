Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday was about much more than keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive for the Sooners. OU paid homage to seniors Aaron Calixte, Miles Ryenolds, Jumani McNeace, Rashard Odomes, and Patrick Geha.

However, strangely enough, the day was dominated by not a senior, but a freshman. And it all started with an impressive 17-2 run to close out the first half. Nate Feken has the full report from OU's 92-80 win over West Virginia.