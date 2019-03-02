State Championship Saturday at the Big House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a small school spotlight Saturday at the Big House as state champions were crowned.

The day saw history made. The Seiling Lady Cats beat Hydro-Eakly 76-41 to win their fourth straight state championship. It's the first time in the 101 year history of girls high school basketball records being kept that a team has won four straight state titles.

The morning session was bonkers as well. Varnum squared off with Hammon. Varnum trailed by six with just over two minutes to play. The Whippets mounted a massive comeback. Tied at 36, Varnum's Savannah Deatherage got a steal and a layup plus a foul to give Varnum their first state title since 2009.

The battle between Cyril and Ft. Cobb-Broxton reached it's peak as the two faced off with a gold basketball on the line. Fortunately for Cyril Cason McLemore had an incredible first quarter hitting five three pointers. It led to a 57-52 Cyril state title.

Plus Kinta and Calumet faced off for supremacy in the Class B Boys state final.

For all the highlights and reaction, you can find it in the video above.