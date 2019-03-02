The 4Warn Storm Team participates in 6th Annual Severe Weather Awareness Expo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Cold weather in central Oklahoma didn’t stop visitors from swarming in to Penn Square Mall. In fact, they got a warm reception at the 6th Annual Severe Weather Awareness Expo featuring the entire 4 Warn Storm Team from Oklahoma’s News 4.

The goal of this event is to teach weather safety and awareness from some of the best meteorologists in the country like Mike Morgan and Emily Sutton.

Morgan enjoyed spending time meeting fans and taking pictures with them while sharing weather stories.

Emily Sutton was also busy taking pictures with 4 Warn fans and she got to meet two dynamic four legged weather buddies.

Interceptor 4, the newest and one of the fastest storm tracking vehicles in Oklahoma, was parked inside the mall and was a popular attraction. Children pulled their parents over to Interceptor 4 for a chance check it out.

Mason Dunn, pilot/reporter of Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 talked to parents and kids about the challenges of flying during severe weather.

Even though the temperature outside was just over 33 degrees, Penn Square Mall was busy and you could see smiles on the faces of everyone inside, especially when meeting 4 Warn Storm Team members.