Thunder Throttled by San Antonio; Lose 4th Straight

OKC’s problems seem to be going from bad to worse.

The Thunder entered their game with San Antonio on a three game slide. However, they’d have to try and snap that without Paul George. George missed his second straight game with right shoulder soreness.

The Thunder got off to a slow start and played catch up the rest of the game. San Antonio went on a massive 15-0 run in the first which was capped off by a LaMarcus Aldridge and one jumper. OKC trailed by as many as 16. Aldridge had a game high 27.

The Thunder would wake up though. Russell Westbrook hit Jerami Grant for an acrobatic alley-oop. Grant finished with 12.

In the second quarter Raymond Felton provided a spark. He hit seven straight for OKC. Felton finished with 13. He capped off their big run by hitting Westbrook with an alley-oop. OKC was within four. Westbrook finished with 19 points to lead OKC. He added nine board and eight assists.

In the second half, it was pretty ugly. The third quarter saw a 20-15 performance by both teams. Dennis Schroder buried a jumper in the third to pull OKC to back within five, but they never got closer than that in the second half.

Rudy Gay hit a late third quarter jumper, he had 22 off the bench.

OKC drops their fifth in their last six games 116-102 to San Antonio. OKC has little time to worry about this or any loss. They host Memphis on the second night of a back to back inside the Peake.