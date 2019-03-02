Two victims injured in overnight shooting, OKC police investigate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two victims were transported to a local hospital following an overnight shooting near Beacon Hill Road and 50th Street near Del City.
This happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say they were victims of a drive-by shooting.
It’s not clear what caused the shooting, but police do not have any suspects at this time.
The current condition of the victims is unknown.
