Two victims injured in overnight shooting, OKC police investigate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two victims were transported to a local hospital following an overnight shooting near Beacon Hill Road and 50th Street near Del City.

This happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

It’s not clear what caused the shooting, but police do not have any suspects at this time.

The current condition of the victims is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.

