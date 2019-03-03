× Arrest made in connection to deadly NE Oklahoma City drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

On February 20, at around 3:30 p.m., people near NE 10th and Bryant called police after hearing gunshots.

About a half mile to the west, a late-model sedan with a flat rear tire pulled into a gas station near NE 10th and I-35.

Police said a man, later identified as Marquise Bailey, was found shot in the back of the vehicle and then taken to a hospital, however, he died the next day from his injuries.

Officers learned the victim was in the backseat of a vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle was in front when shots were fired, striking Bailey.

An arrest warrant was issued for a man wanted in connection to the shooting, Dayquan Gray, 18.

Investigators say Gray and Bailey were involved in an argument three years ago and had recently talked through Facebook.

Gray was arrested March 1 on two complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and first-degree murder.