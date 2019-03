OKLAHOMA CITY- A fast-moving arctic blast swept across the state bringing deep-freeze temperatures, snow, sleet, and some ice.

Roadways will be slick especially those bridges & overpasses.

Sunday highs will be in the low 20s, despite some sunshine.

Even though it’s March, look for the coldest weather of the Winter Monday morning.

Lows Monday morning will be near-record levels in the single digits and teens.

