City of Midwest City, tree board giving away 200 free trees 

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – More than 200 five-gallon trees will be given away for free by the City of Midwest City and the Midwest City Tree Board.

The trees to be given away are:

Red Bud

White Bud

Chinese Pistache

Autumn Blaze Maple

Purple Robe Locust

“The trees we are giving away were chosen for their colorful blooms in the spring or their vibrant fall leaf color,” said Public Works Director Vaughn Sullivan. “Beautification projects like this help show our community pride and contribute to the appeal and vitality of our community.”

The giveaway is limited to one tree per household and recipients must be a resident of Midwest City.

The registration link to reserve a tree will be available here at 8 p.m. on March 4. The link will close when 200 residents have reserved trees.