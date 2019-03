× Crews extinguish fire at Midwest City home

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a Midwest City home Sunday morning.

At around 9:20 a.m., crews responded to a house fire near Reno Ave. and N. Midwest Blvd.

Crews had to cut open the roof and the fire was quickly put out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Fire officials say the blaze started with a space heater in the garage.