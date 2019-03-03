Deer were being trapped, killed on Tulsa County property, game wardens say

Warning: The Facebook post below may be considered disturbing.

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man has pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay more than $10,000 in fines and restitution after game wardens found an illegal deer trap on a Tulsa County property.

According to game wardens, in fall 2018, Game Warden Brandon Fulton was patrolling in a secluded area of Tulsa County when he noticed a “snare-style trap made using a tree near a residence.”

Fulton contacted the owner and informed him “it would be illegal to use such a trap on anything, including large animals such as deer. The snare had no sign of hair or blood on or around it,” game wardens said on Facebook.

The trap was removed by the owner.

Months later, on January 2, 2019, Fulton was patrolling the same area and noticed a trap-style net hanging from a tree on the same property.

Fulton noticed there were deer tracks and corn on the ground under the net, which had blood and deer hair in it, officials say. He also noticed a remote motion sensor pointed toward the net along with a release rope running from the net through a window in the home to trigger the trap.

A person in the home told Fulton the trap was built for wolves.

Officials said a search warrant was issued for the property and two illegal deer were found along with photo and video evidence of the crimes.

Game wardens say evidence showed “deer were being trapped alive, tied up, then taken into a building and killed.”

The maker of the trap, who was not identified, was charged with several violations of state law and commission regulations.

He did plead guilty to all charges and paid $10,300 in fines and restitution.