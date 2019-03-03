Driving, heating tips as arctic winter storm blasts Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY- As a frigid winter storm sweeps across Oklahoma, keep in mind these are the coldest temperatures felt this Winter.

The sub-freezing temperatures can be dangerous.

Many roads are slick because of freezing rain and snow. Bridges and overpasses could also be hazardous in many areas.

Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.

Turn off your automatic sprinkler systems.

Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.

Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.

Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.

Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you

Steer and brake more slowly than usual.

Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.

Proceed carefully through intersections.

Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?

