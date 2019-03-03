Former “The Voice” contestant dies of apparent blood clot

A former contestant on a popular singing show died over the weekend from an apparent blood clot at age 33.

According to TMZ, Janice Freeman, Team Miley, died on Saturday.

Her family says she was at home when she started saying she couldn’t breathe. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Freeman’s manager told TMZ she was battling both bronchitis and lupus, and the blood clot was found in her lungs.

The singer had a series of health problems including previous battles with cervical cancer, which she had beaten, and meningitis.

Freeman was a contestant on Season 13 of “The Voice” in 2017.

She is survived by her husband and daughter.