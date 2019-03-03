× Lawton police investigating fatal shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – Lawton police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead.

On Saturday, just before 1 a.m., police responded to the area near SW Lee Blvd. and SW Sheridan Rd. for a shooting.

Lawton police say when they arrived, they “made contact with the victim who had been shot.”

According to KSWO, the victim has been identified as Eric Nelson. He was pronounced dead the scene.

Officers were later called to the same area where they spoke with a man, Corey Akers, who said he shot Nelson.

“Akers went on to say that a male matching Nelson’s description pulled a knife and attempted to rob him. Akers reportedly told police he then pulled a handgun and shot multiple rounds at Nelson,” reports KSWO.

It is unknown if what, or if any, charges will be filed.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (580)355-4636 or submit a tip online here.