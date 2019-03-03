Oklahoma woman killed in crash near Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.

It happened Saturday, just before 1:15 a.m., on SH 33, just west of 193rd West Ave, near Sapulpa.

According to a trooper’s report, the woman, Alisha Creech, 32, of Chelsea, OK, was eastbound on SH33 when she went left of center, hitting another vehicle.

Creech was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead upon arrival due to her injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital where she was listed as “stable,” with “head and trunk internal injuries.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.