Parents of Edmond student to press charges after political confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. – The parents of an Edmond Sante Fe student who was aggressively confronted by a classmate in the hallways of school for wearing Trump attire have now decided to proceed with pressing municipal charges against the student.

A heated encounter between two Edmond Sante Fe High School students was caught on cell phone video last week.

“He actually instructed his friend to start video taping prior to making prior to contacting my son,” one of the teen’s parents told News 4.

That man’s son is seen in the video wearing a MAGA hat and a Trump flag after students who donated a $1 to the school for a fundraiser were allowed to wear certain clothing items not normally permitted.

In the video, a classmate, clearly not happy about the spirited Trump garb, is seen tipping the hat off the student’s head and ripping away the flag.

“Of course I was concerned about the safety for my son,” the Trump supporter’s dad said.

That concern, now several days later, led to a decision by the Trump supporter's parents to proceed with pressing charges against the student.

In a statement sent to News 4, his parents said, "We are deeply disturbed by the actions of the other student and have met with the Edmond City Attorney and are proceeding with municipal assault and battery charges. We are proud that our son has and will continue to show his patriotism, love for his country, and support for the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump."

“He wears his Trump shirts. He wears his other political view shirts, his ball caps, he wears this stuff all the time,” his dad said earlier this week.

The Edmond Public Schools district sent out a statement earlier this week which said in part, “The school district honors students' First Amendment rights, but must at the same time be vigilant in teaching and supporting students as they learn how best to respectfully express their opinions.”