Chase suspect hits power pole before taken into custody, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase early Saturday morning.

Police say the chase started at around 3 a.m. after the driver allegedly stole a vehicle in Warr Acres.

Officials say the vehicle skidded off the road and ran into a power pole on Northwest Expressway and County Line Road.

The driver was taken into custody. Her name is not yet known.